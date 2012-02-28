Digital Rapids Debuts Transcoding and Streaming Solutions at 2012 NAB Show

Digital Rapids Transcode Manager 2.0

At NAB, Digital Rapids will debut Digital Rapids Transcode Manager 2.0—its next generation automated, high-volume media file transcoding software. Built on Digital Rapids’ Kayak technology platform, version 2.0 includes adaptive, logic-driven process automation with rich metadata support to reduce effort, errors and processing time. It also adds intuitive, visual workflow design tools, and elastic scalability with dynamic, on-demand deployment.



Digital Rapids will also debut the StreamZ Live Broadcast carrier-grade hybrid live encoder. Its many features include simultaneous H.264 or MPEG-2 encoding for traditional television applications, as well as multi-format encoding and adaptive bit rate (ABR) streaming for multi-platform distribution.



Digital Rapids will show its broad range of multi-format ingest, encoding, archive, and streaming systems, many of which have new features and refinements.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. Digital Rapids will be at booth SL5624.