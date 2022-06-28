Digital Properties at Fox Television Stations Rank #1 Among O&Os

NEW YORK—Fox Television Stations is reporting that its digital properties finished May 2022 as the top-performing O&O station group in total minutes, unique visitors and total views, according to Comscore Media-Metrix data cited by the station group.

Fox Television Stations closed out the month reaching 1.67 billion total minutes, 403 million total views, and 54 million unique visitors.

This performance marked increases in all three key metrics versus prior month and year, with total minutes up 143% from a month earlier and +313% from a year earlier, views (+61% MoM and +103% YoY), and unique visitors (+28% MoM and +41% YoY).

Fox Television Stations also cited data showing it was the most engaged brand on social media against the other O&O groups in May, with 17.1 million total social actions according to Shareablee.

On YouTube, Fox Television Stations secured the overall #1 spot among all local station groups, with more than 531 million video views, the company said.

In terms of multi-platform total minutes the company reported this data:

Fox Television Stations – 1.67B

ABC Local – 271M

NBC Television Stations Group – 209M

CBS Local – 18M

In terms of multi-platform total views the company reported this data:

Fox Television Stations – 403M

ABC Local – 170M

NBC Television Stations Group – 129M

CBS Local – 22M

In terms of multi-platform unique visitors the company reported this data:

Fox Television Stations – 54M

ABC Local – 36.6M

NBC Television Stations Group – 37M

CBS Local – 6.2M

Fox cited these sources for the data: Comscore Media Metrix Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including [M] Fox Television Stations, [C] NBC Owned Television Stations, [S] ABC Local, and [C] CBS Local, May 2022, U.S.

Social media data was from May 2022 Shareablee, PowerRankings: Local Media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube)