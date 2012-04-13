Digital Film Technology, 1o1Media collaborate on end-to-end dailies system
DFT Digital Film Technology and 1o1Media have integrated their systems to provide the production and post-production marketplace with an end-to-end dailies system.
This new collaboration, FLEXXITY + 1o1, is a software application that optimizes a fully end-to-end finished dailies system with secure online content management and distribution.
Users can create and securely share color-corrected dailies immediately, on set, in post production, worldwide and 24/7. The system supports all production choices and acquisition formats desired by the producer. FLEXXITY + 1o1 Dailies simplifies all aspects of a digital file-based production including: sound-syncing, color-grading, data backups, transcoding and distribution.
See DFT Digital Film Technology and 1o1Media at the 2012 NAB Show booth C11145.
