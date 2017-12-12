Dielectric Opens Lewiston Factory

RAYMOND, MAINE—Dielectric last week held a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the opening of its new 33,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Lewiston, Maine.

The facility, which will be focused on UHF systems and spectrum repack orders, is the second Dielectric plant devoted to the production TV and FM radio antenna systems. The opening is culmination of the company’s three-year-plan to prepare for the spike in demand created by the FCC-mandated repack of TV spectrum, the company said.

So far, it has put together 1,814 technical proposals for repack work and has 189 antennas on order, it said. The company also has brought 55 new employees on board to handle the workload. Manufacturing managers Mike Spugnardi and John Mayhan are overseeing operations.

The new facility is about 25 miles north of the company’s headquarters in Raymond, Maine. The Raymond facility will produce VHF and FM antennas as well as filters and combiners, Dielectric said.

More information is available on the company’s website.