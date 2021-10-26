Dielectric Hires Daniel Bizet as International Sales Manager

RAYMOND, Maine—Dielectric has appointed Daniel Bizet to the position of international sales manager, reporting to Jay Martin, vice president, sales. In his new position he leads the company’s international sales efforts with a strong focus in Latin America.

“We are excited to welcome Daniel to the Dielectric team,” said Keith Pelletier, vice president and general manager, Dielectric. “He truly understands the broadcast industry, which means he can help our customers select the right hardware and software for their specific transmission requirements.”

Bizet joined Dielectric after working with Broadcast Electronics for more than 30 years, most recently as its Latin America sales manager. During his time in Venezuela, Bizet served as a dealer for BE as president and owner of Professional Broadcast Supply and led sales of broadcast equipment and radio station turnkey solutions across the country. Bizet began his career as the technical manager at Circuito Union Radio in Caracas, Venezuela, where he was responsible for installation and maintenance for all network stations.

"I'm thrilled to join the Dielectric team," said Bizet. "Dielectric is a very strong global brand that builds and delivers antennas and RF systems optimized for every TV and FM radio broadcast. Based on a proven reputation, close customer engagement, and excellent service, they are for me the key to success."