Diaquest debuts graphics order management software for newsrooms with Final Cut Pro

Emeryville, CA-based Diaquest Products, a provider of workflow management software, has introduced its new QueManager, a software module that provides a graphics order management system (OMS) for Apple Final Cut Server 1.5 in newsroom applications. It provides easy access to the most needed tools for asset searches and browsing, as well as order requests, job assignment, review and approval, and publishing.

The QueManager software provides a Web-based order system that can be integrated with the Avid iNEWS or AP ENPS newsroom computer systems via plug-ins. Asset searches and order requests are completed from a simple GUI in the QueManager plug-in or a Web browser. The system can be set to operate based on deadlines or a broadcast schedule, coordinate multiple stations within one system, and automatically deliver approved graphics.

Once reviewed and approved, assets are automatically transcoded (if necessary) and delivered to a variety of output devices. QueManager offers support for several broadcast CG systems, including Avid TitleDeko HD, Pixel Power and Chyron.

QueManager also offers new workflows that use Final Cut Server, including integration with Apple Xsan and other centralized storage systems, as well as support for image sequences, editorial applications, and a wide range of codecs. In a broadcast environment that primarily uses Mac or Windows-based artist tools, QueManager with Final Cut Server can replace proprietary asset management systems. The system also provides cross-platform support, so it can manage any mix of desktop clients in the newsroom and creative areas.