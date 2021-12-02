Demo Artist and Trainer Loni Fiscus Joins PlayBox Neo’s U.S. Operations

PlayBox Neo has hired Loni Fiscus as a trainer for the U.S.-based PlayBox Neo team, providing training and demonstrations of the newest versions of the PlayBox Neo-20 suite of products, focusing on AirBox Neo-20 for automated content streaming and broadcast playout and Cloud2TV virtual playout solution.

Fiscus comes to PlayBox Neo with deep broadcast roots. She grew up learning systems integration and video production through her parents’ company, AC Video Solutions, an A/V consultancy based in Orange, N.J.

“Loni is a wonderful addition and is a perfect fit to the PlayBox Neo team,” said Van Duke, director of U.S. Operations, PlayBox Neo. “She brings this genuine enthusiasm for the technology and an interest in the customer when she conducts demos. She was up and running right off the bat. We’re really looking forward to Loni’s contribution to PlayBox Neo in the U.S.”

Fiscus has two degrees from NJIT—one in Digital Design and the other in Theater Arts and Technology. A recent graduate, she already has a wealth of experience as a freelance teleprompter operator and five years running the backstage and dressing room areas during shows at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC.)

Fiscus finds a similarity in the ease of use in the PlayBox Neo systems and the QLab theatrical software. While in college, she served as the assistant director on many plays, as well as handling projection and design. “I love to work in both [AirBox Neo-20 and QLab.] I’ve always found live streaming and broadcast technology very interesting. With AirBox Neo-20, there are so many ways to automate and layer things.”