Deluxe Scores NFL Distribution Deal in Europe

LONDON & BURBANK, CALIF.—Europe is ready for some more football, as Deluxe Entertainment Services Group has closed a three-year contract with MP & Silva to distribute live NFL games to broadcasters throughout Europe. To do so, Deluxe will utilize its MediaCloud platform, an IP distribution network that provides a digital content exchange platform for broadcasters and content owners to share live video.

Deluxe will deliver up to seven select regular season games per week, all playoff games and the Super Bowl as part of the deal. With the MediaCloud platform, Deluxe will distribute the games simultaneously and have the capacity to extend to additional games simultaneously as required by the NFL and MP & Silva. Deluxe will also deliver NFL RedZone and other NFL content and media assets. The games will be managed and delivered by Deluxe’s Broadcast Delivery Network.

Deluxe is digital media and entertainment service provider based in Burbank, Calif. MP & Silva is a sports right distribution company headquartered in London.