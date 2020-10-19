Del Parks to Lead Grass Valley GVX Customer Council as Chair

MONTREAL—Del Parks, senior vice president and CTO at Sinclair Broadcast Group, has been named chair of Grass Valley’s GVX customer council, the company announced.

Parks will lead the customer group, which is made up of leaders from the largest, innovative media brands in the industry, to advance media technology innovation and help to ensure Grass Valley technology solutions match the challenges of content producers and distributors, it said.

“An initiative like GVX is vital to ensuring customers are heard and have a platform to collectively drive the direction of the wider industry,” said Parks, who is also a SMPTE Fellow. “I’m excited to take on the role of chair and look forward to collaborating with my fellow council members and the Grass Valley team to deliver outstanding results.”

The council, which began in June 2020, convenes regularly to talk about market conditions, tech advancement and other topics that affect suppliers and buyers. These discussions feed directly into the company’s product development strategy, Grass Valley said.

“The relationships we’ve built over the last 60 years are central to our unique ability to engage with the industry’s greatest minds and influencers. GVX lies at the heart of our commitment to listen to and understand the needs of the market so we can develop the technology that our customers need to navigate through the biggest shift the industry has ever seen,” said Tim Shoulders, Grass Valley’s CEO and president. “We are delighted that Del has accepted the position of chair of GVX. His enormous influence in the industry is critical to helping us develop a roadmap that drives the business of broadcast forward.”

Other council members include: Helen Clifton, chief digital and information officer at ABC Australia; Ruba Ibrahim, director of operations at Al Arabiya Network; Gordon Castle, senior vice president, Technology and Operations at Discovery’s sports brand Eurosport; Dave Mazza, senior vice president and CTO, NBC Sports Group and NBC Olympics; and Scott Rothenberg, senior vice president, Technology & Asset Management/Co-Chair, Office of CTO at NEP.