Dejero Ranks Fourth on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 List

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA—Dejero announced that the company has been named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 list of Canada's fastest growing technology companies. The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 celebrates leadership, innovation, and excellence in the technology sector. Dejero is ranked No. 4 on the 2014 list.



Launched over 15 years ago, the Technology Fast 50 program recognizes the achievements and the evolution of the Canadian technology sector.



