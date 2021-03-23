Dejero Lands New European Partners for Increased Regional Presence

WATERLOO, Ontario—Dejero has announced deals for a number of new European rental partners as part of its strategy to provide its products for live video and real-time data through rental companies across the region.

Amid the pandemic, broadcasters and production companies have had to adjust their workflows for remote production to accommodate restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As organizations come through the other side of the pandemic, many are re-evaluating their strategy, workflows and processes and are looking to trial new reliable and cost-effective methods to deliver high quality video, as well as implementing more reliable back-up systems for mission-critical operations,” explains Rob Waters, director of sales EMEA and APAC. “Having local representation on the ground to enable this, whilst many travel restrictions are still in place, is key to serving local broadcasters, commercial production companies, public safety bodies and other organizations in the longer term.”

This has led Dejero to establish rental partnerships with AV Pro and Centron in Austria, Kaptures in France, Profen in Turkey, Tividoo in Germany, Wired Broadcast and P&C Communications in the U.K., and Villrich Broadcast in the Netherlands.

All partners will offer Dejero products like the EnGo mobile transmitters and Gateway network aggregation devices.