Dejero Goes With Monerjan Medientechnik for German Distribution

WATERLOO, ONTARIO—Canadian-based Dejero has come to terms with Monerjan Medientechnik to serve as its distributor in Germany. Monerjan Medientechnik will help sell Dejero’s Live+ platform of cloud-based mobile transmitters, servers, software and cloud services to German broadcasters.

Monerjan Medientechnik is located in Obergriesbach, Bavaria. The company offers a range of integrated technology to system integrators as well as to news and sports broadcasters, television stations, and other media companies.

Dejero is a provider of remote acquisition, cloud management, and multiscreen distribution products for live video over IP.