Deadline Looms in FuboTV, TelevisaUnivision Carriage Dispute
By George Winslow published
FuboTV subs could lose access to Univision’s networks if no agreement is reached by June 30
NEW YORK & MIAMI—FuboTV and TelevisaUnivision have both issued statements complaining about the other party’s demands in the intensifying negotiations for a new carriage agreement that would allow the virtual MVPD to carry Univision’s networks.
FuboTV has complained that TelevisaUnivision is trying to double the rates paid under the current contract while TelevisaUnivision said that FuboTV is “not willing to pay market rates.”
The deadline for reaching a new deal is June 30, 2022. Currently FuboTV is the only live streaming service to offer all four of TelevisaUnivision’s four networks, Univision, UniMas, Galavision, and TUDN, according to FierceVideo (opens in new tab).
“FuboTV has told us repeatedly that they are not willing to pay market rates to deliver Univision’s networks to Hispanic viewers,” TelevisaUnivision said in a statement released on June 27. “Still, we remain committed to reaching a fair deal with FuboTV, so that viewers are not deprived of access to the most-watched Spanish-language news, sports and entertainment programming in America. If we are unable to reach an agreement, however, our loyal viewers will be able to find our programming streamed elsewhere at very competitive prices.”
Earlier this month, FuboTV released a statement saying “FuboTV is currently in negotiations with Univision to renew our long-standing content agreement. Univision’s new contract offer would cost us more than double the current rates, which are already at a premium to market. We are working diligently to resolve this issue and hope Univision reconsiders their approach in negotiating with FuboTV and will continue to offer their content in our market-leading Latino content package at a fair and reasonable price for consumers.”
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
