DAZN and LIV Golf Announce Major Multi-Year Rights Deal

LONDON and NEW YORK—The sports streaming and entertainment platform DAZN has announced a global deal with LIV Golf that will give it free-to-view rights in more than 200 markets. As part of the deal, DAZN has also secured the exclusive broadcast rights for LIV Golf in Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Portugal and Switzerland, strengthening LIV Golf’s global reach.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

A new free LIV Golf+ service on DAZN will carry all LIV Golf events and exclusive LIV Golf+ content. The two companies also reported that DAZN will develop a premium, paid subscription offering.

In the U.S., Fox Sports remains the exclusive home for LIV Golf under an agreement announced in January .

LIV Golf is backed by the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia. A subsidiary of the Saudi fund recently made a $1 billion investment in DAZN .

“DAZN’s cutting-edge technology and unparalleled scale give LIV Golf a significant platform to engage a truly global audience,” said Scott O’Neil, LIV Golf CEO. “Our players, teams and schedule span the globe, and it’s important that we continue to connect with fans all over the world as we grow our League in new and exciting markets.”

The LIV Golf+ service on DAZN will make LIV Golf competitions and programming available to millions of fans in more than 200 markets around the world to enjoy on a free, ad-supported basis on DAZN’s platform.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

LIV Golf+ on DAZN will include all content currently offered on LIV Golf+ as well as any new, live and on-demand content that will be produced by LIV Golf for that service. That includes LIV Golf’s groundbreaking Any Shot, Any Time technology. Any Shot, Any Time gives fans the ability to select exactly which golfers, teams or groups they want to watch at any given time, continuing to drive new engagement and innovation for the sport.

Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN Group, explained that: “As a truly global broadcaster, DAZN is dedicated to ensuring that fans in every region can experience the most exciting action from LIV Golf, live and free. LIV Golf+ on DAZN will be available alongside DAZN’s extended free content offering, positioning it within an ecosystem that has already captured the attention of golf fans worldwide. This strategic partnership will grow the reach and popularity of LIV Golf, while bringing us closer to building the global home of golf on DAZN.”

In addition, DAZN will launch a newly dedicated LIV Golf space on the DAZN platform co-exclusively for LIV Golf’s owned and operated service worldwide and in partnership with LIV Golf, DAZN will develop an enhanced, paid subscription offering in the future, providing golf fans with access to more premium content and features.