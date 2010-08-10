DAZ 3D offers captivating 3-D image creation

DAZ 3D, a provider of personalized 3-D digital characters, software and accessories, has enhanced its Bryce 3-D image creation software with new features that deliver photo-realistic environments as part of three new releases: Bryce 7, Bryce 7 PRO and the Bryce 7 Personal Learning Edition, which is free to non-commercial project users.

Working directly with the DAZ 3D community, Bryce 7 was inspired by the needs of professional artists, game designers and 3-D enthusiasts. With three specialized versions, Bryce is better able to cater to users' needs and skill sets, building upon DAZ 3D's goal to bring 3-D to the masses.

Artists using Bryce 7 can now incorporate 3-D models made in Google SketchUp or Electronic Arts' Spore Creature Creator into their projects. This direct-import option, created specifically for Bryce 7 workflows, streamlines integration and eliminates cumbersome tweaking, using new import and export options for both the COLLADA and FBX file formats. Bryce users can now also export their environments for use in a variety of other tools and 3-D applications.

Additionally, the DAZ Studio Bridge within the Bryce pipeline has been redesigned to transfer models from DAZ Studio 3 into Bryce 7 with less overhead and greater ease. Even complex, layered 3-D figures and accessories now seamlessly import into Bryce 7.

In addition to the new data exchange available in Bryce 7, professional artists using the Bryce 7 PRO toolset will also experience the software’s new Instancing Lab. Allowing users to copy individual objects or user-defined object sets, the Instancing Lab makes it possible to create larger, more realistic scenes. Controls for distribution, orientation, density and divergence allow for realistic results, and instancing is now handled through a brush that includes controls for scale, rotation, random seed and proportion.

The full version of Bryce 7 Pro is available in both Macintosh and Windows formats via the DAZ 3D website. Special discount pricing will be offered for a limited time in the http://www.DAZ3D.com/ online store.

Click here to access the free, non-commercial license for Bryce 7 PLE.