Dax Receives Patent for Cloud Production Workflow Application

CULVER CITY, CALIF. -- Dax LLC and its parent company, Sample Digital Holdings LLC announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued a patent for “a system and method for media content collaboration throughout the media production process,” broadening its previous patent No. 7,660,416 granted in 2010. The new patent, issued as U.S. Patent No. 8,218,764, covers the Dax media workflow platform that offers a suite of applications, including Digital Dailies and iDailies, which optimize the business and creative process in content production and distribution management.



Dax says it delivers cloud applications and services to companies that produce, distribute and license audio-visual content. Clients include such creative leaders as 20th Century Fox, CBS, Warner Bros., Showtime, A&E Networks, Starz, AMC, and Lionsgate.