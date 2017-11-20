David Siegler Joins SBE Board of Directors

David Siegler



INDIANAPOLIS—Every seat of the Society of Broadcast Engineer’s Board of Directors is full once again, as David Siegler, CPBE, has been officially approved to take over Jim Bernier’s, CPBE, CNBE, vacant spot. Bernier was recently elected to the office of SBE Treasurer, now Siegler will complete his unexpired term that is set to end in Fall 2018.

Siegler is the vice president, technical operations, for Cox Media Group. He is a member of the AFCCE, ATSC, IEEE and SMPTE, and serves on the board of directors of the ATSC and the Journal Award Committee for SMPTE.

The vote approving Siegler took place during SBE’s Board of Directors meeting on Oct. 25.