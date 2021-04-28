David Cohen Takes Marketing Role With TVU Networks

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—TVU Networks has appointed David Cohen as the company’s new global vice president, Strategic Marketing. He will report to TVU Networks CEO Paul Shen.

Cohen will develop and oversee the marketing strategy across the company’s worldwide digital, sales enablement, branding and communications efforts. His primary focus will be to accelerate the transition of the TVU Networks brand identity as the company delivers on its cloud-based production and media supply chain vision.

“We’re at a pivotal point in the growth of TVU,” said Shen in a press statement. “This past year has seen a dramatic increase in the technology development and use of our cloud-based remote production systems. At the same time, we’re seeing significant expansion in many key areas and applications throughout the world, including the use of 4K and 8K UHD transmission over 5G networks, live streaming and videoconferencing apps, and our Media Services support. As these advances converge and we look to expand into new markets, we’re thankful to have someone with Dave’s level of strategic thinking and marketing experience leading the communication of our company’s overall vision.”

Cohen has more than 18 years of experience in the media technology industry. Prior to his position as vice president of marketing communications at Grass Valley, which included several years with Miranda Technologies, he was the president of the PR agency 202 Communications and led marketing activities for the former Harris Broadcast Communications division.