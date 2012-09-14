Dan Fitzpatrick Named President of Anton/Bauer

AMSTERDAM--Anton/Bauer named Dan Fitzpatrick as its new president.



Matt Danilowicz, CEO of Anton/Bauer parent company, Vitec Videocom, said that Fitzpatrick’s healthcare technology background will help the company “to expand Anton/Bauer into ancillary markets,” his goal as the new head of the business unit.



Fitzapatrick’s qualifying experience includes 25 years in the healthcare technology industry. He previously served as vice president of Sales and Marketing for Flo Healthcare, an Emerson company that manufactures medical workstations. According to Anton/Bauer, Fitzpatrick helped Flo Healthcare to break into the wireless technology healthcare market by providing wireless infrastructure, support services and mobile clinical workstations.



Fitzpatrick has also held sales, marketing, and product development positions throughout his career with companies such as Tremont, Logistix and Sprint Healthcare Systems. He has provided healthcare information technology consulting services to companies, including Sprint Healthcare Solutions, RF Technology, OptiMed and Vasomedical.

