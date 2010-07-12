Dalet Acquires Gruppo TNT

PARIS, FRANCE: French media-asset management specialist Dalet Digital announced that it signed an agreement to acquire Gruppo TNT S.R.L., a privately held broadcast equipment vendor in Italy. Dalet said the acquisition will provide functionalities that can be “easily incorporated into its flagship product.” Gruppo TNT’s 2009 revenues were €4.9 million. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Dalet CEO David Lasry said Gruppo’s clients include Sky Italia and RAI. Dalet expects to implement some elements of Gruppo TNT technology into Dalet Enterprise Edition for demonstrations at the September IBC tradeshow in Amsterdam.



Dalet reported fiscal 2009 sales of €19.3 million, up 8 percent from 2008. Television and digital video represented 74 percent of the company’s business for 2009. Europe accounted for 55 percent of sales; the Americas, 37 percent. U.S. business grew 52 percent (in U.S. currency) between 2008 and 2009. Dalet is traded Paris’s Euronext exchange.