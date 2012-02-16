Custom Consoles installs monitor wall for BBC at Television Centre Studio Three

Custom Consoles announces the completion of a multiscreen monitor wall for BBC Studios and Post Production at Television Centre in London. The project forms part of the conversion of Studio Three from SD to 1080p50 HD.

Located in the Studio Three sound control room, the monitor wall replaces a former stack of CRT monitors and is designed to house space-efficient flat-panel displays. It incorporates 18 compact, 11 mid-size and two large-screen 16:9 aspect ratio LCD screens alongside Harbeth Monitor 30 loudspeakers. The loudspeakers are located at the top left and right corners. The monitor wall is a floor-standing structure which also accommodates tie-line panels and related equipment.

Studio Three has a floor area of 800sq meters and can hold an audience of 400. It is operated by BBC Studios and Post Production, a wholly-owned commercial subsidiary of the BBC.