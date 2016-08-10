Cumming Boards GatesAir as Director of Key Accounts

CINCINNATI—GatesAir has announced that it is bringing on Neville Cumming as its director of key accounts. He will join the GatesAir team to support broadcast groups in the U.S. through the spectrum repack and ATSC 3.0 transition, according to the company’s press release.

Neville Cumming

Cumming was with the Harris Corporation for more than 10 years in strategic sales management roles until Harris’ broadcast division split, upon which he remained with the newly formed Imagine Communications.

As part of his work with the repack, Cumming is expected to focus on helping customers make plans, define goals and execute schedules as the current UHF bidding process continues.

Based in San Jose, Calif., Cumming will begin his work immediately and report to Joseph Mack, vice president of sales, Americas.