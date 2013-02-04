CTC Media Appoints New Chief Strategy and Digital Media Officer

MOSCOW– CTC Media, Inc., a Russian independent media company, has appointed of Yulia Mitrovich as its chief strategy and digital media officer.



Mitrovich will be responsible for updating and implementing the Company's strategies in all the key development areas.



“We are pleased to welcome Yulia into the CTC Media management team. During her professional career, she has proved herself to be a successful manager and high-class specialist, who has managed a wide range of projects – from developing ideas for new media startups to effectively running a business,” said Boris Podolsky, CEO of CTC Media. “We see digital media as a strategic area, which is inextricably linked with and naturally complements our main television business, as well as offering great long-term growth potential.”



Before joining CTC Media, Mitrovich was chief investment officer at Svyaznoy from March 2012, where she was responsible for launching the group’s various investment projects, including retail, banking, e-commerce.



From 2010 to 2012, Mitrovich was CEO at online video streaming portal Zoomby.ru. The site became one of the segment leaders in the space of a year under her guidance. From 2008 to 2012, Mitrovich was a partner at Web Media Group, a consumer Internet projects investment company. From 2004 to 2007, Mitrovich worked as a consultant at McKinsey & Company, an international management consulting company.



