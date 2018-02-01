CTA Promotes Jean Foster to SVP, Marketing and Communications

ARLINGTON, VA.—Today, Feb. 1, marks the first day that Jean Foster will be taking on her new position as senior vice president of marketing and communications for CTA, as announced via a press release. This promotion to the newly created position comes after Foster had previously served as vice president of marketing for CTA.

Foster has been with CTA since 2016, but prior to her arrival with the organization she was the chief marketing officer at digital health startup Ostendio. She has also served as the vice president of marketing at Neustar and head of marketing and communications for British Telecom’s North America division.

“Jean has made great progress in transforming CTA’s Marketing Department into a digital-focused and data-driven organization,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of CTA. “And given her extensive experience leading integrated marketing and communications teams in the past, I know our CTA teams will enjoy an even greater level of synergy and success across all our marketing and communications initiatives.”