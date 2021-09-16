Creamsource Releases CreamOS 1.2.0 Firmware Update

SYDNEY, Australia—Creamsource has released a major firmware update for its Vortex8 650W high-power 2-foot-by-1-foot LED fixture.

The release, CreamOS 1.2.0, offers improvement in usability, stability and performance, including sACN:DMX control over Ethernet. It also introduces FrameSync, an innovation that enables new types of in-camera special effects by making it possible to shoot multiple, differently lit scenes at once and create virtual green screens for enhanced creative applications, the company said.

With FrameSync, the Vortex8 can be triggered from an external source, such as a sync generator or the genlock output of a cinema camera, to ensure that it is synchronized with the camera shutter. This is useful when using effects, such as strobe, where a lack of synchronization between the camera and the lights can cause issues like frame tearing and flash banding, it said.

The solution alleviates the problem that most digital CMOS cameras can have with flashing or strobing light sources. It also can be used for frame-accurate strobing for advanced special effects, at frame rates up to 5,000 fps.

With FrameSync, users can set up a group of synchronized lights, an individual light or a sub-group of lights, and can run a sequence of pre-programmed changes. For example, a light to the left of the talent can be set to red for every even frame, and a light to the right of the talent can be set to blue for every odd frame.

With CreamOS 1.2.0, there is effectively no limit to the number of fixtures that can be synchronized at the same time, it said.

FrameSync on Vortex8 has the most creative latitude when paired with a high speed camera such as the Phantom Flex 4K. With more frames, there are more options and combinations possible for creative lighting effects, it said.

Besides FrameSync and support from sACN:DMX control over Ethernet, CreamOS 1.2.0 supports user presets for effects and color mode, it said.

More information is available on the company’s website .