Cox Media Group Taps Ann Hailer as President, CoxReps

ATLANTA, Ga.—Cox Media Group’s CoxReps has announced the promotion of Ann Hailer to the role of president at the TV ad rep firm.

Prior to the promotion, Hailer has served as the chief operating officer since 2019.

“Ann exemplifies the leadership, collaboration and resilience that are the hallmarks of our culture at CoxReps,” said Steve Pruett, executive chairman, CMG. “She is a respected, passionate and committed leader who is laser focused on bringing the best out of her people to deliver exemplary customer service and outperform the competition. Over the years, Ann has played a critical role in positioning CoxReps for success by embracing disruption and championing innovation. I am excited to see how the future unfolds under her leadership.”

A proven leader and media-industry veteran, Hailer has spent most of her career with CMG, serving in various sales, management, and key leadership roles with increasing responsibility throughout her tenure.

In her most recent role as CoxReps’ chief operating officer, she used her 25 years of media experience to effectively manage operations and procedures across sales, analytics, technology, and business development. Prior to serving as COO, she was senior vice president and director of sales.

Hailer’s longevity with CoxReps is bolstered by her belief that no matter the role, there is always an opportunity to be both a mentor and pupil, the company said.

As such, Hailer served as the Chair of CMG’s Diversity & Inclusion advisory council from 2016 to 2019 and is an active member of CMG’s Executive Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council. She also sits on TVB’s Executive Board of Directors and has been a member of the Detroit AdCraft group since 1993.