Cox Media Group Shares New Logo

ATLANTA—Cox Media Group has unveiled its new corporate logo, which was the result of an internal contest that drew 250 entries from more than 100 CMG employees, according to the company. The final logo was selected among three finalists, voted on by both CMG employees and a national research study.

The winning logo (shown above) was designed by Kim Colombero, art director for CMG-TV in Jacksonville, Fla. Colombero is an experienced graphic artist and art director.

The logo features the company’s CMG initials in a way that is reflective of its “people-centric philosophy,” the announcement said. The “C” and “G” are in a deeper shade of blue, but the “M” features the brand’s collective bright hues and formed in artful manner that plays to the company’s legacy of competition, collaboration, diversity and inclusion.

“We are building this company together and our people are putting their thumbprint on it in all corners of our business,” said Kim Guthrie, president and CEO of CMG. “We now have our new, modern logo to help define our brand for years to come.”