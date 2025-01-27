Cox Media Group Renews Measurement Pact With Nielsen
Multiyear renewal covers TV and audio measurement services
NEW YORK and ATLANTA—Nielsen and Cox Media Group (CMG) have inked a multiyear renewal agreement for television and audio measurement services covering CMG's local television and radio stations.
As part of the agreement, CMG will continue to utilize a comprehensive suite of Nielsen measurement services to sell advertising.
CMG’s businesses include 14 television brands in 9 markets. The TV portfolio includes multiple primary affiliates of ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Telemundo and MyNetworkTV, as well as several independent stations.
CMG has 50 radio stations delivering multiple content genres in 10 markets and numerous streaming and digital platforms.
More information is available at coxmediagroup.com.
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.