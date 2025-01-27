Cox Media Group Renews Measurement Pact With Nielsen

NEW YORK and ATLANTA—Nielsen and Cox Media Group (CMG) have inked a multiyear renewal agreement for television and audio measurement services covering CMG's local television and radio stations.

As part of the agreement, CMG will continue to utilize a comprehensive suite of Nielsen measurement services to sell advertising.

CMG’s businesses include 14 television brands in 9 markets. The TV portfolio includes multiple primary affiliates of ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Telemundo and MyNetworkTV, as well as several independent stations.

CMG has 50 radio stations delivering multiple content genres in 10 markets and numerous streaming and digital platforms.

More information is available at coxmediagroup.com.