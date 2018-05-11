Cox Chief Pat Esser to Keynote 2018 Cable-Tec Expo

EXTON, PA.—Cox Communications President Pat Esser will keynote the Opening General Session of SCTE-ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2018, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Atlanta.

In his address, Esser is expected to discuss how product innovation and excellence in service delivery can help the broadband/telecommunications industry maintain its leadership position in an increasingly competitive and evolving media and entertainment landscape.

“SCTE-ISBE and Cable-Tec Expo play important roles in ensuring that we have the standards, the workforce training, and applied science leadership that can enable our industry to stand out from the crowd of competitors,” Esser said.

A 30-year industry veteran and 2013 recipient of NCTA’s Distinguished Vanguard Award for Leadership, Esser has been regarded a top executive at Cox Communications since 2006. He also serves on the board of directors of C-SPAN, CableLabs, and NCTA—The Internet & Television Association, as well as adviser to the National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC). Under his management, Cox earned numerous accolades for diversity and inclusion.

