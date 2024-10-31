Court TV Taps Veritone To Manage, Monetize Its Digital Library

DENVER––In a bid to improve the content management and revenue potential of its archives, Court TV has selected Veritone to manage and monetize its extensive digital content library.

Court TV, which offers live coverage of trials, boasts a massive content archive dates to the founding of the original Court TV cable network in 1991. To better manage, organize and monetize that library, E.W. Scripps-owned multicast network Court TV is deploying Veritone’s AI-powered Digital Media Hub. DMH provides a secure, cloud-based environment for content storage, search and retrieval that makes Court TV’s content accessible to its affiliates, media professionals, partners and legal institutions.

In addition to content management, Veritone’s Content Licensing will enable Court TV to exploit new revenue opportunities by offering its unique content to an even broader audience, including more filmmakers, documentarians and podcasters, enhancing its reach and impact, the companies said.

“Consumer interest in the real-life drama of true-crime programming is at an all-time high and the Court TV library is enormous, containing thousands of hours of coverage and footage from the nation’s biggest cases over the past 30 years,” Ethan Nelson, head of Court TV, said. “We believe Veritone’s Digital Media Hub and content licensing solutions will help us pursue and unlock new opportunities for monetization of the library and make the content even more accessible to audiences and partners alike.”

Court TV’s adoption of Veritone’s solutions reflects the growing trend among media organizations to adopt AI-powered tools to become more efficient and better monetize content.

More information about Veritone’s Digital Media Hub is available here; more information about Veritone’s Content Licensing can be found here.