Coralbay.tv Completes Integration With Nielsen Watermarking

LEEDS, U.K.—Cloud playout specialist Coralbay.tv Ltd has announced that the company has integrated Nielsen watermarking into its flagship coralPlay product.

The integration with Nielsen means that Coralbay.tv customers playing out channels into geographical regions supported by Nielsen can benefit from Nielsen’s audience measurement technology.

“We are really pleased to have integrated coralPlay with the Nielsen SDK and to have completed the qualification,” explained Peter Hajittofi, CEO of Coralbay.tv. “Our coralPlay customers can now insert Nielsen watermarks into the TV signal and this enables them to benefit from audience measurement and analytics data that Nielsen can produce.”

Via the Nielsen Software Development Kit ( SDK), coralPlay inserts watermarks into the audio stream of the TV signal that identifies the programs that are being distributed to Nielsen clients, enabling Nielsen audience measurement, the company explained.

The watermarks are decoded by downstream devices that can detect the programs that each viewer watches. Using this information, Nielsen can generate important analytics data, such as how and when people watch programs, the popularity of certain programs, demographics and other useful analytics.

As well as developing the software to interface to Nielsen’s SDK, the integration involved extensive testing and QA as part of Nielsen’s qualification process. This has now been completed and Nielsen watermarking integration is now available to coralPlay customers.