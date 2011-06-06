Connecticut Broadcasters Join ESPN and Red Cross in Statewide Blood Drive

FARMINGTON, CONN.: The Connecticut Broadcasters Association, ESPN and the American Red Cross are joining forces to do a statewide blood drive--a first for Connecticut. The event will run June 27-30 and be held at several locations around the state, including TV and radio station studios, participating Marriott hotels, churches, synagogues, social clubs, city offices, Red Cross facilities and other locations.



“We hope the listeners and viewers of radio and television members of the Connecticut Broadcasters Association will help us in our goal to donate 2,500 units of blood in just four days,” said Mike Rice, president of the Connecticut Broadcasters Association.



Donors will get a coupon from free ice cream from Friendly’s. Interested individuals should call 1-800-RED-CROSS to make an appointment or visit redcrossblood.org/ct/cbafor a list of locations.



