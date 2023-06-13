Comscore's Proximic Hits 5K Ad Clients for the Predictive Audience Solution

NEW YORK—Proximic by Comscore has announced new and expanded integrations with Adobe, Publica and Teads that have boosted the reach of its Predictive Audience segments to the point where they are now being used by more than 5,000 advertiser clients.

"We’re already seeing such strong adoption of Predictive Audiences because the product is delivering," said Rachel Gantz, managing director of Proximic by Comscore. “Proximic by Comscore’s Predictive Audiences are outperforming legacy data sets and giving brands the incrementality they need for growth. These new partnerships allow us to continue expanding reach for advertisers no matter which programmatic platform they choose to use.”

The new and expanded partnerships provide access to Proximic by Comscore’s ID-free segments including Predictive Audiences, Proximic demographics and keyword targeting in even more places where digital media is bought and sold.

“Having access to future-proofed, signal loss resilient targeting tactics like Proximic by Comscore’s Predictive Audiences is critical to build a sustainable strategy today that will continue to deliver business outcomes.” said Alex Reeder, vice president of data innovation and research, Havas Media, which is a client of the product. ”If we can achieve superior performance without the use of IDs, it’s a win-win.”

For media buyers looking to leverage Proximic by Comscore’s segments, the integration with Teads introduces ID-less CTV targeting capabilities. By utilizing Proximic's Predictive Audiences and ID-free demographic segments, media buyers can efficiently target their ideal consumers on CTV platforms, ensuring relevant and effective ads are delivered to the biggest screen in a consumer’s home.

Recognizing the importance of supporting media sellers, Proximic by Comscore has also established a new partnership with CTV ad server Publica. This collaboration enables Proximic by Comscore’s Predictive Audience data to be seamlessly integrated into Publica's CTV ad server, streamlining the process for publishers looking to access ID-free audience data at scale to enhance monetization of their inventory, the companies said.

Additionally, Proximic by Comscore has extended its integrations with leading demand side platform Adobe Advertising. These integrations enable media buyers to access Proximic by Comscore’s Predictive Audiences directly via Adobe’s suite of targeting solutions.