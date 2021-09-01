Comscore to Supply Cornerstone Media Group With Local TV Measurement

RESTON, Va.—Comscore has announced that it has signed a new agreement with Cornerstone Media Group (CMG), a leading direct response television player, for local television measurement.

Under the terms of the agreement, CMG will be expanding its offering to the local market space and will exclusively use Comscore's local TV ratings currency data across all 210 local media markets.

"Cornerstone Media Group has always prided itself on our smart placement of spots and infomercials, which leads to quality inquiries and optimized conversions," said Don Epstein, managing director of the Cornerstone Media Group. "We understand the need to be sensitive to the changes in the marketplace affecting both advertisers and media outlets. The truth is that the video advertising business has evolved from measuring eyeballs to measuring results, which is what direct response television is all about. By adding Comscore's local TV ratings information, we will now be able to deliver better service to our advertising and agency partners to place their advertisements with our local media partners."