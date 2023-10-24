Comscore Launches AI-Powered Political Audience Targeting Solutions

NEW YORK—With the 2024 U.S. election cycle projected to produce over $10 billion in spending, Proximic by Comscore has launched a new suite of audience segments that reach users based on exposure to specific political campaigns and local TV exposure. The new segments are initially available exclusively to clients of global digital media-buying platform, The Trade Desk.

Proximic, which is a division of Comscore and a leading provider of audience and content targeting solutions for programmatic activation, said the new segments allow marketers to reach political audiences in a privacy-centric way, using Comscore's unique, customizable political TV ad exposure segments. Available at the presidential, senate, house and gubernatorial level, Proximic by Comscore is designed to provide marketers with precise and scalable ways to reach their intended audiences.

"As more political advertisers look for ways for greater reach with right audiences, digital advertising becomes a critically important component to media campaigns. The open internet provides opportunities for political advertisers to apply more data to better understand what messages resonate with audiences," said Kevin Fisher, general manager, business development, The Trade Desk. "In working with Proximic by Comscore, we're presenting an innovative and privacy-centric offering to marketers across connected TV."

"With the 2024 election season on the horizon and record-breaking spending anticipated, Proximic is excited to integrate our Political Ad Exposure segments into The Trade Desk to empower advertisers to reach political audiences in a privacy-centric manner," said Rachel Gantz, managing director of Proximic by Comscore. "Media buyers will now have the ability to extend reach and drive incrementality over linear, to effectively compete in this hyper-competitive race."

The political TV ad exposure custom segments are available as ID-based audiences and ID-free contextual Predictive Audiences.

Primary use cases include: