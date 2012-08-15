Comrex to Feature LiveShot Video IP Codec at IBC

Comrex Corp. will have several of its newest innovations on display. The LiveShot Video IP codec will be featured with its Portable and Studio units, which transmit full-duplex, low-latency SD/HD video and audio over a wide variety of IP data circuits. LiveShot Portable is a small, lightweight, camera-mounted video codec, which features load balancing of multiple 3G/4G devices, a full duplex audio cue channel, store and forward functionality and the ability to be completely remote controlled when used with LiveShot Central Server.



The new STAC VIP VoIP Call Management System will also be on display. STAC VIP features the ability to manage wideband “HD Voice” calls from HD Voice-capable apps and VoIP phones. STAC VIP is also “Plugged Into Skype,” which allows it to manage Skype calls from PC and smartphone users. It also allows broadcasters to utilize low-cost VoIP lines to realize tremendous cost savings over traditional telephone circuits.



A new app for both Android and iPhone smartphones, VIP QC, makes connecting to STAC VIP using HD Voice as simple as Download, Select and Connect. The ACCESS IP Audio Codec will also be on hand for attendees to see and hear.



