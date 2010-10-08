Compix provides multiview graphic interface for racetrack video services

Systems integrator Sport View Technologies is deploying single-channel desktop LCGn workstations from Compix within its turnkey control-room solutions for pari-mutuel broadcast systems. The Compix systems make it easy for staff at horse-race tracks to insert broadcast-quality graphics, titling and ads into live video, which is uplinked from each track's broadcast facilities for domestic and international distribution.

A pari-mutuel broadcast system is one that provides live video feeds to/from tracks around the country to support pari-mutuel betting, typically in gambling on horse racing, but also in greyhound racing, jai alai, and other sporting events of relatively short duration in which participants finish in a ranked order.

Pari-mutuel betting is a betting system in which all bets of a particular type are placed together in a pool; taxes and a house "take" are removed, and payoff odds are calculated by sharing the pool among all winning bets. In some countries it is known as the tote.

David Scott, director of broadcast engineering at Sport View Technologies, said the LCGn operates well with the broadcast equipment they already use, and its interface and control options are intuitive, so there was no need for additional training. Duncan Video provided the LCGn systems.

For racetracks across the United States, Sport View Technologies integrates the Compix LCGn system into complete control room packages that include cameras, switchers, DVRs, a router and other infrastructure gear. The Compix system enables Sport View Technologies to incorporate information such as welcome and goodnight pages, host's picks, race predictions and advertisements into video with broadcast-quality images.

The Compix LCGn features a composite SD single-channel input and output video and key, with internal video overlay. The built-in GenCG software provides a template-based design, layout and playback capabilities that are managed through a single user interface. With GenCG's graphic creation tools, users can set up an entire graphics presentation offline and, during race-day production, take those graphics immediately to air while editing the next on-air series. GenCG uses Windows MLE multiple language settings and TrueType fonts, allowing multilingual support and unlimited font styles.