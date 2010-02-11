Comcast Media Center streamlines spot ingest with Telestream

Radiance, a division of Comcast Media Center (CMC) and provider of digital delivery systems, has integrated its software with Telestream’s transcoding technology to simplify CMC’s AdDelivery workflow for distributing HD and SD advertising spots to broadcast and cable companies. The new combination of features helps to automate the entire spot delivery process, including receipt, notification, tracking, previewing, reformatting and delivery to on-air servers.

The joint solution leverages a file-based workflow that eliminates the need for tape, reduces labor and handling costs, and improves quality control by automatically transcoding spots and delivering them in each destination’s native file format, ready for air. No additional expense for hardware or software is required.

“The integration of AdDelivery with AdManager has allowed us to seamlessly take in content from providers at a consistent quality level,” said Richard Wilkins, senior technology manager advertising sales of Bright House Networks, the sixth largest multiple cable system operator in the United States.

Denver-based Comcast Media Center (CMC), a subsidiary of Comcast Cable, provides centralized content management and distribution solutions for cable systems, video content providers and advertisers.