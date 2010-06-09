Comcast Launches 70 HD Channels in Colorado Markets

DENVER: The Mile High City is the latest market where Comcast is launching its Xfinity all-digital platform. The service comes with the addition of 70 new high-definition channels for customers in Denver and several other Front Range cities. Subscribers in areas of metro Denver, Colorado Springs, Loveland and Longmont will have access to the service, which includes Web-to-TV content.



Comcast announced the rebranding of its video, voice and broadband services in February. It was rolled out in Boston, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington D.C., Chicago, Portland, Ore.; Seattle, Hartford, Conn.; Augusta, Ga.; Chattanooga, Tenn.; and San Francisco, where 47 HD channels were added late last year.



The Xfinity platforms will offer more than 100 HD channels, 50 foreign-language channels, 20,000 Video-on-demand titles, and broadband speeds of 50 Mbps, according to Comcast.