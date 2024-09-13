Colorfont Demos Cloud-Based Transkoder Processing At IBC 2024

AMSTERDAM—Colorfront is showcasing its latest technology during IBC 2024 with a special focus on its demonstrations of its cloud-based solution for streaming and mastering.

These presentations underscore the power, quality and security of Colorfront's systems by live-streaming SDR/HDR footage processed by Colorfront Transkoder in the cloud. Processing is taking place some 900 miles away in Stockholm, Sweden. Regular hotel broadband is being used for connectivity and results are being presented in real-time, the company said.

The company will also unveil new advancements across its full product portfolio and cloud-based operations. Many are powered by AI, it said.

Colorfront has continued to advance cinema and TV mastering as well as QC mastering with Transkoder and has opened a new chapter in SDR/HDR color workflows with multiple color remapping tools, such as those for SDR to Dolby Vision and DCI to Dolby Vision and HDR Cinema, it said.

Along with tools to adjust HDR Roll-off and correct HLG content, Transkoder’s automated Subtitle Detection tool supports enhanced productivity by enabling users to detect and adjust the luminance of subtitles independently of the background image, for an optimal HDR master, it said.

The new AI-assisted Rolling Credit Detection feature offers improved efficiency as well with the ability to extract the text content of rolling credits, giving users a shortcut to the frequently time-consuming task of updating credits. Transkoder delivers additional automated tools to detect, filter and triage framing issues, such as incorrect/moving mattes, black edge-pixels, dead pixels, sparkle/digital dust as well as black and repeated frames, the company said.

Operability improvements include enhanced timeline marker functionality to accelerate QC workflows, accommodating many types of QC tags and object labels, while new PSNR and DeltaICtCp video comparison tools generate timeline markers to indicate visible differences between versions or re-encoded deliverables, it said.

Additional timeline features for QC tasks include video file comparison, offering a split-view on the reference video output, plus the ability to drag-and-drop media directly onto the timeline. The new comprehensive Media Report PDF includes manually logged and automatically detected problems, featuring a screengrab facility for each issue. DCP validation reports are now formatted as a PDF, too, it said.

The company also has updated its 2024 versions of the Colorfront On-Set Dailies and Express Dailies with new automation and AI-based tools. Workflow automation features include a new Project API that enables automated ingest of dailies cards, QC analysis and deliverables rendering. A redesigned web UI lets users oversee project media and work within a dailies project from a web browser for tasks such as reviewing proxies/metadata, logging QC notes and starting renders, it said.

On-Set Dailies and Express Dailies also benefit from the introduction of AI-based dialog detection and AI-automated slate detection, a custom-developed model that robustly identifies the frame where the slate closes, it said.

See Colorfront at its Okura Hotel suite in Amsterdam.