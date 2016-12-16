Collins Named U.S. Sales Manager for Omnia Audio

CLEVELAND—Omnia Audio, a member of the Telos Alliance, has announced a hire to its staff, naming Dave Collins as its U.S. sales manager.

Collins has worked in radio for the past 15 years, serving as program director, on-air host and technical staffer. He most recently worked for a station group in Lebanon, N.J. In addition, Collins helped start up operations for the AAA-formatted 97-7 ACK-FM (WAZK in Nantucket, Mass.).

“I’m looking forward to taking part in new adventures, and sharing new ideas with the entire staff and clients of Telos Alliance,” said Collins in a press release.