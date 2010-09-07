Co-Founder of Broadcast Pix and Echolab Passed Away



Broadcast Pix co-founder Ted Whittaker died suddenly last week, the company announced.



Whittaker’s career in the television industry lasted over 50 years, beginning at WTAO (now WLVI), Boston’s first UHF station. Whittaker was a salesman for Videonix and Shintron, then went on to co-found Echolab in 1972. He co-founded Broadcast Pix in 2002 and retired three years later but continued to serve on the board of directors.



A memorial service will be held Sept. 25 at the First Congregational Church in Rockport, Mass. Friends and relatives are invited to attend.



Whittaker was 80.



