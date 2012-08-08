Cobham Spotlights New Wireless HD Cam Technology at IBC Show

AMSTERDAM--Cobham, the RF Specialist company, is preparing to debut the latest version of its Solo H.264 wireless high-definition camera transmission system at the 2012 IBC Show. The new product features ultra mobile video link (UMLV) communications protocol for stable and low-latency transmission. Its size and portability make it ideal for a wide range of applications including live concerts, breaking news, and close-up coverage of sporting events. The system is specially engineered to reject interference from mobile telephony and other sources and sports a latency of only 15 ms.

The Solo H.264 transmitter is available in either a standalone or camera back configuration, and the companion receiver offers features RF inputs to allow users to tailor receiver and antenna setups for specific applications.

Cobham will be at stand 1.F41.