Cobalt Digital Begins Move to Larger Facility

Picture in front of Cobalt Digital’s new headquarters, from left to right: Kevin Moore, vice president of engineering; Gene Zimmerman, president; Chris Shaw, executive vice president of sales and marketing; and Bob McAlpine, senior vice president of sales.



URBAN, ILL.— Cobalt Digital is moving to a new, larger location in Champaign, Ill.



Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing Chris Shaw says the move was necessitated by the conversion gear manufacturer’s growth. The company has already begun relocating engineering staff to the new building, with the rest of the staff to join them later in 2013.



The new building is 20,000 sq. ft., over twice the size of the current Cobalt Digital headquarters. The facility will eventually provide a base for the company’s administration, manufacturing, management, technical support and accounting teams.



“Every aspect of Cobalt Digital is growing,” said Shaw. “We’ve recently expanded the sales staff, and thanks to input from our customers, our product ranges are reaching broader markets and geographical regions. Having all departments under one roof will streamline the entire R. and D. and manufacturing process and allow us to react to customer requests faster.“



