Cobalt Digital Announces Hire of John Snow

John Snow



CHAMPAIGN, ILL.—John Snow has joined the Cobalt Digital team in the position of senior FPGA software engineer manager. Snow is the second announced hire by Cobalt in as many days, following the announcement of Cristian Garcia on Tuesday. Snow will be the senior FPGA architect on the Cobalt embedded engineering team.

Snow joins Cobalt after 14 years as a video connectivity architect with Xilinx. Before that he was the director of engineering at Evans & Sutherland. In addition, Snow serves as the chair of the SMPTE 32NF committee, which oversees the development of video connectivity standards for the broadcast industry.