CNBC+ Launches at $14.99 a Month
New streaming service includes a live feed of the financial news channel
As Comcast prepares to spin off many of its cable networks, NBCUniversal has launched CNBC+, a streaming service priced at $14.99 a month or $99.99 a year.
The new service includes a live feed of the CNBC cable financial news channel, as well as on-demand programming. Unlike other recently launched subscription streaming services, though, it won’t debut with any original programming.
CNBC+ is also available as part of a $599.99 annual All Access tier that includes Jim Cramer’s online investment club and a $299.99 Pro Tier that adds investment tools.
NBCU’s cable-network spinoff is expected to lead to their potential sale, mergers with other companies or increased investments in their streaming operations.
CNBC+ is currently available at CNBC.com and on iOS and Android apps.
More information is available here.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.