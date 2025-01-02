CNBC+ Launches at $14.99 a Month

As Comcast prepares to spin off many of its cable networks, NBCUniversal has launched CNBC+, a streaming service priced at $14.99 a month or $99.99 a year.

The new service includes a live feed of the CNBC cable financial news channel, as well as on-demand programming. Unlike other recently launched subscription streaming services, though, it won’t debut with any original programming.

CNBC+ is also available as part of a $599.99 annual All Access tier that includes Jim Cramer’s online investment club and a $299.99 Pro Tier that adds investment tools.

NBCU’s cable-network spinoff is expected to lead to their potential sale, mergers with other companies or increased investments in their streaming operations.

CNBC+ is currently available at CNBC.com and on iOS and Android apps.

