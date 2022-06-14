CMG Expands Its Telemundo Affiliates
By George Winslow published
The Cox Media Group is adding Telemundo affiliates in Jacksonville and Seattle
ATLANTA—The Cox Media Group (CMG) has expanded its relationship with Telemundo in a new deal that will add Telemundo affiliates in Jacksonville and Seattle and renew CMG’s contract in Charlotte for its Telemundo affiliate.
“CMG is excited to grow our relationship with Telemundo to provide a wide array of important programming to underserved Hispanic audiences in Jacksonville and Seattle,” said Paul Curran, executive vice president for CMG. “Our Telemundo affiliate in Charlotte has been a tremendous success. Bringing on these two new markets fits perfectly with our mission to inform, entertain and elevate the viewers and communities we serve.”
Telemundo is a leading producer of content for Hispanics in the U.S. and around the world. Its programming features original scripted dramas, non-scripted programming, motion pictures, nightly newscasts and news-related specials, and two prestigious global sporting events - the FIFA World Cup and the Olympics.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
