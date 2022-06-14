CMG Expands Its Telemundo Affiliates

ATLANTA—The Cox Media Group (CMG) has expanded its relationship with Telemundo in a new deal that will add Telemundo affiliates in Jacksonville and Seattle and renew CMG’s contract in Charlotte for its Telemundo affiliate.

“CMG is excited to grow our relationship with Telemundo to provide a wide array of important programming to underserved Hispanic audiences in Jacksonville and Seattle,” said Paul Curran, executive vice president for CMG. “Our Telemundo affiliate in Charlotte has been a tremendous success. Bringing on these two new markets fits perfectly with our mission to inform, entertain and elevate the viewers and communities we serve.”

Telemundo is a leading producer of content for Hispanics in the U.S. and around the world. Its programming features original scripted dramas, non-scripted programming, motion pictures, nightly newscasts and news-related specials, and two prestigious global sporting events - the FIFA World Cup and the Olympics.