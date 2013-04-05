Clear-Com Upgrades Tempest

LAS VEGAS ─ Clear-Com is announcing further enhancements to its Tempest Digital Wireless Intercoms at the NAB Show in booth No. C8008. Included among the latest offerings are a new Tempest900 BeltStation and a Remote Line Extender. These solutions further enhance the systems’ use for broadcasters requiring ultra-portable wireless communications in RF-rich environments.



The Tempest line of wireless intercoms comprises the 2.4 GHz Tempest2400 and the 900 MHz Tempest900 wireless systems in either a two- or four-channel offering.



Clear-Com is introducing the latest Tempest900 BeltStation. Equipped with an advanced Planar Inverted-F Antenna, the new BeltStation has an increased range, allowing more wireless coverage. Becoming increasingly more popular in the mobile phone market, a PIFA is low profile and has an omnidirectional signal pattern, which means it can receive a connection from any direction. Backwards compatible with Tempest900 firmware version 3.0, the new BeltStations will continue to operate within the 900MHz frequency band and are fully compatible with all versions of the Tempest900 BaseStations and BeltStations. The longer wavelengths and wider symbol width in this band allow the system’s signals to break through dense walls and other structural objects more readily, increasing the range for users and reducing any potential loss of audio.



The new Tempest Remote Transceiver Line Extender increases the systems’ cable run distance of a remote antenna by 3,000 feet (914m) with one Line Extender or 2,000 feet (609m) per Line Extender if using more than one Line Extender. This allows for the deployment of larger systems with longer cable runs from the BaseStation. A total of three Line Extenders can be connected to provide total coverage of up to 7,500 feet (2286m).



