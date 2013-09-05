Clear-Com to Announce Enhancements to Tempest Digital Wireless Intercoms at IBC2013

At IBC 2013, Clear-Com will announce further enhancements to its Tempest Digital Wireless Intercoms. Included among the latest offerings is a new CCT-RT-EX Remote Line Extender for the Tempest CCT-RT transceiver, plus Tempest2400 Seamless Roaming features.



Being shown for the first time at IBC, the new Tempest CCT-RT-EX Remote Transceiver Line Extender is used to increase the maximum distance between a Tempest BaseStation and the Remote Antenna Transceiver. The CCT-RT-EX expands the distance of a BaseStation signal to a remote antenna by as much as 914 metres (3,000 feet) with one Line Extender or 609 metres (2,000 feet) per Line Extender if using more than one Line Extender.



Additionally, Clear-Com will be showing the Tempest2400 Seamless Roaming features: They allow Tempest2400 BeltStation users to move freely between as many as 16 different BaseStations (coverage areas or zones). This provides users with continuous wireless coverage without the need to reconnect to the BaseStation in each zone, allowing broadcast professionals to focus on critical production cues rather than on the settings of their wireless BeltStations.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. Clear-Com will be at stand 10.D29.



www.clearcom.com