Clear-Com Taps Hans Chia as Regional Sales Manager

ALAMEDA, CALIF. – Clear-Com has hired Hans Chia as its new regional sales manager for Southeast Asia. Hans will oversee the process of expanding Clear-Com’s market reach in the APAC region.

Hans Chia

Chia comes to Clear-Com with 11-years of experience in the pro audio industry. He most recently worked at Sennheiser Audio as an integrated systems product specialist. Previously he worked at Riedel Communications in its Singapore office as the rental operations manager/application engineer.

“Hans brings with him an excellent record of pro audio knowledge and a deep understanding of the industry and the region,” said Ann Williams, director of sales Asia Pacific for Clear-Com. “We have every confidence that he is the right person to lead Clear-Com’s Southeast Asia region as we continue to develop our range of global services.”